Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bikini for new photo shoot fans love it

In a recent photo shoot for her brand Savage X Fenty, pop sensation Rihanna again showed off her impeccable pregnancy fashion choices. The “Diamonds” singer, hailed for redefining maternity fashion and putting a bold spin on it, set Instagram on fire with her bikini snaps.

The photo shoot the singer shared on Instagram shows Rihanna showing off her growing baby bump in an orange bikini. Her bra top and neon bikini bottom that she chose for the shoot were teamed with hot pink pumps and a fantastic jewellery set.

She flaunted dainty earrings, a dainty necklace, and a chunky bracelet to match her vibrant outfit. She kept her hair open with messy bangs in the front. The makeup was on point, of course. She sported bright pink lipstick, subtle eyeshadow, soft brows, bold black eyeliner, a hint of bronzer, flushed cheeks, and a radiant highlighter.



Fans loved her bold photo shoot and praised Rihanna in the comments section. “This could have been an album cover, but you’re playing,” one Instagram user commented.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, rapper Rocky A$AP. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in May 2022. Like her first pregnancy, her singing sensation leaves no stone unturned in turning her second pregnancy into a celebration.