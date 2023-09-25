Prince, Gautam nearly duke it out in ‘Roadies’ after Prince’s alleged ‘hateful’ Instagram post

The vote-outs are for ‘Roadies’ are coming in again, and this time Prince is once again having a rough moment with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty over an Instagram Story, which according Rhea was hurtful and Gautam called it ‘hateful’. Though Prince provided his justification, he and Gautam are once again at odds and again nearly fighting it out physically.

After the last task which saw contestant Joginder from the Gautam gang and Abhirup from the Rhea get eliminated and Prem from Prince gang being declared unsafe, the next task is yet to be created.

While Sonu Sood who is the Kaand maker was about to explain to the contestants what their objective will be, Rhea chimed in saying that Prince had posted an Instagram Story, in which he called both Gautam and Rhea as ‘fattu’.

Rhea said: “This was a hurtful post, and I don’t feel anyone should be doing this”, Gautam also nodded in agreement and told Sonu Sood: “What Prince was doing is hateful. He is spreading hate.”

Prince retorted rather angrily and said: “It is my Instagram, I am free to post whatever I want. And who are you to tell me what to do and what not to do.

“You are always showing attitude, and saying ‘Oh this is not how I do stuff, oh this is not what I do!’ You keep showing your attitude when your own stature is nothing.”

Gautam, though smiling, got irked by this and began to push Prince though unlike their last fight, this time the latter was not pulling his punches and began pushing back standing chest to chest and saying: “I told you do not touch again. You try this again, I won’t put up with it.”

But Gautam was also pretty unafraid and further egged Prince on, saying: “Oh big words, then why are shaking so much huh?”

While Rhea was just watching, Sonu Sood again stood in between them and tried his best to stop the fight. Prince and Gautam haven’t been on the best of terms in ‘Roadies’ as both have rivaled one another.

To watch what happens between these two gang leaders and whether this will cause any delays once again, viewers can watch ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on MTV and JioCinema.