Prince,SuhanaMudwan to star in Kumar Ravikanti’supcoming thriller

A new investigative thriller is on the way, featuring actor Prince and actress SuhanaMudwan in lead roles, alongside Sunaina and Nellore Sudarshan. The film is being directed and produced by Kumar Ravikanti under the banner of the reputed production house Light Storm Celluloids.

A formal pooja ceremony was held at KL Studio, attended by several prominent film personalities who extended their best wishes to the team. Speaking at the event, director Kumar Ravikanti revealed that the film's shooting will take place continuously during June, July, and August, with song sequences planned to be shot abroad. He also promised rich technical values for the project.

The muhurat scene saw Baby Diya Ravikanti give the first clap, with Suma Ravikanti switching on the camera, and Baby Maya Ravikanti directing the first shot.Blending investigation, thrills, humor, and deep emotions, the film promises to offer a unique cinematic experience.