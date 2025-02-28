Live
- Ganges Valley School hosts live SAMVADH on parenting in the digital age
- Gen Z: The skincare rebels redefining beauty standards in India!
- Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!
- Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav
- Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release
- ‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum
- Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot
- Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
- Divya Bharathi flaunts in red saree
- AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26: Here are allocations
Priya Prakash Varrier, famously known as the "wink sensation," is taking a refreshing break at a scenic beach destination after her recent appearance in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush.
The actress shared stunning new pictures from her vacation, dressed in a red and black bralette paired with white shorts, perfectly complementing the golden hues of the sunset.
Sporting stylish goggles with her hair left open, she embodied the spirit of a carefree traveler. Despite Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam receiving a lukewarm response at the box office, Priya remains busy with multiple projects in her pipeline.
With an exciting lineup ahead, the actress continues to captivate fans both on-screen and off-screen with her effortless charm.