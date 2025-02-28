  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway

Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
x
Highlights

Priya Prakash Varrier, famously known as the "wink sensation," is taking a refreshing break at a scenic beach destination after her recent appearance...

Priya Prakash Varrier, famously known as the "wink sensation," is taking a refreshing break at a scenic beach destination after her recent appearance in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, directed by Dhanush.

The actress shared stunning new pictures from her vacation, dressed in a red and black bralette paired with white shorts, perfectly complementing the golden hues of the sunset.

Sporting stylish goggles with her hair left open, she embodied the spirit of a carefree traveler. Despite Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam receiving a lukewarm response at the box office, Priya remains busy with multiple projects in her pipeline.

With an exciting lineup ahead, the actress continues to captivate fans both on-screen and off-screen with her effortless charm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick