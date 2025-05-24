Live
Priyadarshi unveils fun-filled song ‘Zindagi Bilale’ from ‘Badmashulu’
Actor Priyadarshi recently launched the upbeat promotional track Zindagi Bilale from the upcoming rural comedy Badmashulu, directed by Shankar Cheguri. Featuring a cast led by Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud, the film is backed by producers B. Balakrishna and C. Rama Shankar under the Thara Story Tellers banner.
Speaking at the song launch, Priyadarshi praised the energy and vibe of the track. “Zindagi Bilale is a fun and entertaining song. Teja Kunuru’s music is vibrant, and the vocals by Charan Arjun and Viha are wonderful. I’m sure audiences will enjoy it. The teaser had me in splits, and the movie looks like a complete laugh riot. I hope Badmashulu, which is hitting screens on June 6, becomes a huge success,” he said.
Rooted in rural sensibilities, Badmashulu promises a fresh blend of natural characters and organic humor. Director Shankar Cheguri aims to deliver a non-stop two-hour comedy that resonates with everyday life and regional flavor. With a light-hearted narrative and grounded characters, the film is designed to connect with a wide audience seeking clean and entertaining cinema.
The film’s theatrical release will be handled by Deepa Arts, ensuring wide visibility. As the buzz builds with the launch of its lively song and promising teaser, Badmashulu is shaping up to be a summer comedy treat.