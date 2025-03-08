Priyadarshi’s ‘COURT – State Vs A Nobody’ trailer receives high praise

Natural Star Nani's Wall Poster Cinema is back with yet another compelling project titled COURT – State Vs A Nobody, a gripping legal drama that marks the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh. Produced by PrashantiTipirneni and co-produced by Deepthi Ganta, the film stars Priyadarshi in a power-packed lead role alongside Harsh Roshan and Sridevi. With the theatrical release scheduled for March 14th, the makers have now unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer, offering a glimpse into the intense courtroom drama.

The trailer opens with the arrest of a teenager, sparking a legal battle that takes center stage. When the boy’s father and a lawyer approach the police station, the charges revealed are severe, including POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). The gravity of the case leaves experienced lawyers hesitant to defend the accused. However, Priyadarshi, portraying a budding lawyer, courageously steps forward to fight the case despite initial resistance from his boss.

The film explores the harsh reality of teenagers unknowingly committing serious crimes and the life-altering consequences they face. Director Ram Jagadeesh has crafted a hard-hitting narrative rooted in deep research, aiming to create awareness among audiences about the impact of such offenses. The realistic and intense storytelling is already drawing strong reactions from viewers.

Priyadarshi, widely recognized for his comedic roles, delivers a surprising and hard-hitting performance as a young lawyer. Harsh Roshan and Sridevi impress as teenage lovers caught in a web of legal turmoil, while Sivaji’s portrayal of the girl's father intensifies the film’s emotional depth. Additionally, notable performances from Sai Kumar, Rohini, and Harshavardhan further strengthen the ensemble cast.

Technically, the film is backed by remarkable contributions from Dinesh Purushothaman (cinematography) and Vijai Bulganin (music), who together heighten the film’s emotional impact. The crisp editing by Karthika Srinivas R and the strong production design under VithalKosanam add to the film’s overall quality.

With Nani's Wall Poster Cinema consistently backing unique and content-driven films, COURT – State Vs A Nobody has already generated high anticipation. The film, set to release on March 14th, promises to deliver an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience.