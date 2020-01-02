Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu To 2019 In Her Own Swag

New Year vibes are still on… The party mood and New Year josh are making all and sundry to continue their celebrations. When it comes to celebrities, most of them had flown to their favourite places to celebrate the New Year in a gala manner.

When it comes to our Bollywood doll Priyanka Chopra, she bid adieu to 2019 in a grandeur way along with her family and friends. She also posted a video on her Twitter page by collating the beautiful memories of 2019 under one frame.

2019 made Priyanka Chopra stand out special among other celebrities… Be it the wax statue in Madame Tussauds or becoming a part of a hit song along with her dear hubby or her wonderful contribution to Unicef, all she has done has brought her fame and took her pride a notch higher.

Here is the video for our readers… Have a look!





Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FP7Xk8SLjT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 1, 2020

Hope the New Year 2020 also makes Priyanka busy and joyous at the same time… We want to see her on the big screens and entertain us to the core!