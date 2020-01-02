Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu To 2019 In Her Own Swag

Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu To 2019 In Her Own Swag
Highlights

New Year vibes are still on… The party mood and New Year josh is making all and sundry to continue their celebrations.

New Year vibes are still on… The party mood and New Year josh are making all and sundry to continue their celebrations. When it comes to celebrities, most of them had flown to their favourite places to celebrate the New Year in a gala manner.

When it comes to our Bollywood doll Priyanka Chopra, she bid adieu to 2019 in a grandeur way along with her family and friends. She also posted a video on her Twitter page by collating the beautiful memories of 2019 under one frame.

2019 made Priyanka Chopra stand out special among other celebrities… Be it the wax statue in Madame Tussauds or becoming a part of a hit song along with her dear hubby or her wonderful contribution to Unicef, all she has done has brought her fame and took her pride a notch higher.

Here is the video for our readers… Have a look!


Hope the New Year 2020 also makes Priyanka busy and joyous at the same time… We want to see her on the big screens and entertain us to the core!

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held2 Jan 2020 5:00 AM GMT

CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held

Cold Wave Eases Up Slightly In Delhi-NCR
Cold Wave Eases Up Slightly In Delhi-NCR
All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman
All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget
J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India


Top