‘Proddatur Dasara’ glory captured in stunning documentary now streaming on ETV Win

The grand Dasara celebrations of Proddatur, a town in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, are known for their magnificence and devotion. Every year, visitors not only from nearby villages but also from other states flock to witness the spectacle. To bring this cultural grandeur to a wider audience across the country, filmmaker Murali Krishna Thumma has created a special documentary showcasing the vibrant spirit of Proddatur’s Dasara festivities.

Produced under the Balcony Originals banner and presented by Bushetty Jewellers, the documentary was bankrolled by Prem Kumar Valapala, with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority also being part of the project. Released on October 31, the film has garnered critical appreciation for its visually rich presentation and authentic portrayal of regional traditions.

Now available for streaming on the Telugu OTT platform ETV Win, the 40-minute documentary beautifully captures the rituals, customs, and cultural splendor of the festival. Through its cinematic storytelling, it offers a vivid glimpse into Proddatur’s heritage and the community’s deep-rooted devotion that drives these celebrations.

The film’s digital promotions were handled by Star Circles, with Kilari Subba Rao serving as the public relations officer. Following the success of Proddatur Dasara, Balcony Originals has announced plans to produce more feature films and documentaries highlighting India’s diverse cultural landscape.

This documentary stands as a proud testament to Andhra Pradesh’s cultural richness, making regional heritage accessible to audiences nationwide.