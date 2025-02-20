Producer SKN Clarifies Telugu Heroine Remarks

Blockbuster producer SKN stated that the humorous comments he made about Telugu heroines at the recent ‘Return of the Dragon’ pre-release event are being misinterpreted and misrepresented. He clarified that he has introduced eight Telugu girls as heroines so far and has worked with twelve Telugu heroines. SKN emphasized that he is one of the few producers who has provided such opportunities for Telugu actresses in recent times. His goal is to introduce 25 Telugu girls across all crafts in the film industry, including heroines.

Producer SKN said, "The words I spoke in a light-hearted manner about Telugu girls at the Return of the Dragon event have been misinterpreted. Some websites and YouTube channels are falsely promoting claims that I do not work with Telugu girls, do not offer them opportunities, and have had issues with those I have worked with. I have introduced eight Telugu girls as heroines so far: Rashmi and Anandi in 'Ee Rojullo', Manasa in 'Romance', Priyanka Jawalkar in 'Taxiwala', Vaishnavi Chaitanya in 'Baby', Harika in Santosh Shobhan’s upcoming movie, Aishwarya in an upcoming movie, and Kushita in '3 Roses'. Additionally, I have worked with twelve Telugu heroines. I am one of the very few producers who have introduced so many Telugu girls as heroines in recent times. Beyond heroines, I have also provided opportunities in direction, executive production, and art direction. I have set a target to introduce 25 Telugu girls in all crafts of the film industry, and I will achieve that goal soon. In the films I produce, I will give first priority to Telugu girls as heroines."