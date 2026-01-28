Delhi HC orders takedown of AI movie featuring PK’s son

The Delhi High Court has restrained the circulation and broadcast of an AI-generated film featuring Akira Nandan, son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, citing violation of his privacy and personality rights.

Justice Tushar Tao Gadela was hearing a suit filed by Akira, who claimed that Sambhawaami Studios LLP created and uploaded a one-hour movie on YouTube, portraying him in the lead role without his consent. The AI-generated content allegedly included fabricated intimate and romantic scenes, which, according to the court, could cause irreparable damage to Akira’s name, image, and reputation.

The court noted that the misuse of AI and deepfake technology infringed his personality, publicity, moral rights, and copyright, and warned of potential harm to the public due to misleading content.

Ordering ex parte ad-interim relief, the court directed the immediate removal of the AI film, clips, shorts, and promotional material from all platforms. Defendants, including Meta Platforms, were instructed to remove infringing content within 72 hours, with liability for further exploitation of Akira’s name, image, likeness, voice, or mannerisms through AI or deepfake tools.

The matter is listed for further proceedings on February 5, underscoring the growing legal scrutiny of AI-generated content and deepfake misuse in India.