Purush is a play that is still a part of me and continues to give me strength : Gulki Joshi

Zee Theatre brings yet another masterpiece, 'Purush,' to your screens. Written by Jaywant Dalvi, this powerful teleplay can be seen this week at 2 pm and 8 pm on Tata Sky Theatre. Gulki Joshi who plays the protagonist Ambika shares her journey with the teleplay.

Joshi recalls how she bagged the pivotal role after her meeting with director Sourabh Shrivastava, "I remember meeting Sourabh sir randomly and told him that it had been a long time since I had done a play. He said that he would look for something and just one month later, he called me to say that he had found a role for me! And I was surprised and thrilled when he told me that I will be part of the teleplay Purush in the role of Ambika."

Playing Ambika was an intense experience for Gulki and she says, "The character stayed with me for a very long time. 'Purush' is a play that is still a part of me and continues to give me strength. The play shows that no fight or rebellion is insignificant. And if a woman who is subjected to deplorable acts, still rises to stand up for herself and her self-esteem, then she inspires many others to do the same."

Gulki also feels that the play will stay relevant for a long time and says, "This is a play that has always been ahead of its time, be it the time when it was first written or now. Its narrative will always be relevant because of the issues it addresses. It portrays the eternal battle between the oppressed, the humiliated and the powerful and is going to be relevant as long as the world exists."

Ambika, an ardent upholder of women's rights, faces her greatest challenge when faced by the corrupt politician Gulab Singh. Will she be able to stand strong in the face of patriarchy and claim due justice?

Tune in Purush this week at 2 pm and 8 pm on Tata Sky Theatre.