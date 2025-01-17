Pushpa 2 Day 43: Box Office Earnings Drop 33%, Extended Version Out

The extended version of Pushpa 2: The Rule premiered in theaters on Friday, adding 20 minutes of new content to the blockbuster film. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie continues its impressive box office performance as it enters its 43rd day of release.

Early estimates from Sacnilk.com indicate that the film earned Rs 0.65 crore on Day 43, reflecting a 33.33 per cent decline compared to Day 42. With this, the total domestic net collection for Sukumar’s directorial now stands at Rs 1224.65 crore.

Globally, Pushpa 2 is on track to challenge the all-time box office record held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which amassed Rs 2,070 crore worldwide. As of Day 42, the worldwide net collections for Pushpa 2 reached Rs 1,729.5 crore. Despite competition from recent releases such as Ram Charan’s Game Changer and other films like Mufasa and Baby John, Pushpa 2 maintains its momentum.

The extended version of Pushpa 2, initially scheduled for release on January 11, faced delays due to technical issues. The reloaded version, featuring additional scenes, finally made its theatrical debut on January 17. This release is expected to attract audiences back to theaters, potentially boosting daily earnings.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The sequel follows the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. With a production budget estimated between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore, the film has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time.

As the extended version draws more viewers, industry analysts anticipate that Pushpa 2 could further solidify its position among the top-grossing films in Indian cinema.