‘Pushpa 2’ Ticket Prices Set to Drop from Dec 9, Breaks Records with Rs. 621 Crores 

Pushpa 2 The Rule is breaking records at the box office, earning Rs. 621 crores in just three days! The movie is a big hit and people all over the world are watching it.

Ticket prices will be lower starting Monday, December 9. The government has set new, lower ticket prices for Pushpa 2 The Rule to make it more affordable for people to watch the movie. From December 9 to December 16, the price for a ticket in single screens will be Rs. 105, and for multiplexes, it will be Rs. 150. This means more people will be able to afford tickets and go to the theaters to watch the film.

However, there is some confusion because BookMyShow, a popular ticket-selling website, is showing ticket prices that are higher than the government's prices. For example, in a single screen theater, the balcony ticket costs Rs. 200, and in a multiplex, it costs Rs. 395. These prices are higher than the government’s set prices.

The movie's producers have explained that the higher ticket prices were just for special premiere screenings (early shows before the movie’s general release). They have promised to make tickets more affordable for regular viewers, so people won’t have to pay as much to watch the movie.

It will be interesting to see how much Pushpa 2 earns this weekend with the new reduced ticket prices set by the government. The price drop could lead to more people watching the movie, which may result in even bigger box office collections.