Pushpa Team Gets Felicitated At ‘The Indian Film Festival Of Russia During The Special Premieres’

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun's last movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' turned into a huge blockbuster and now the sequel of the movie is on the sets. Off late, the whole team of this movie flew to Russia as the movie is released in that country and even the team is attending the special premiers of the movie in Moscow. The makers also dropped a few videos and pics on social media and treated the fans of the stylish star…

It was a pleasure to be hosted by the beautiful country of Russia ❤️‍🔥 Thank you for making #PushpaInRussia possible @AmbKapoor garu. Seeing the love for our film was a memorable experience ❤️ https://t.co/cOjggkmYxd — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 2, 2022

An eventful week for Team #PushpaTheRise at Moscow with love & appreciation pouring in from Russian audience 🔥 The Moscow premieres is a huge success ❤️ Meet the team at St. Petersburg tomorrow 💥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @4SeasonsCreati1 pic.twitter.com/NToDqlZK5v — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 2, 2022

Allu Arjun looked stylish in black attire and is also seen performing the 'Theggede Le' move on the stage!

Team #PushpaTheRise receives huge love & gets felicitated at the Indian Film Festival of Russia during the Special premieres in Moscow 🔥 Thank you Moscow ❤️ Next stop is St. Petersburg 😎 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1 pic.twitter.com/TggdoE8s9C — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) December 2, 2022

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on 17th December, 2021. It had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcased his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

The plot deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya was seen as Dakshayani, Sunil essayed the role of Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.