Raashi Khanna promises a new definition of love in ‘TelusuKada’

After the pan-India blockbuster Mirai, People Media Factory is gearing up to present another major release with the romantic musical entertainer TelusuKada. Starring SidduJonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty, the film is directed by celebrity stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on October 17. With its teaser going viral and songs topping music charts, anticipation around the film is soaring.

Speaking at a press conference, lead actress Raashi Khanna shared insights about the film. She revealed that though the film revolves around a love triangle, it explores a unique emotional point that will surprise audiences.“I was shocked during the shoot by how unpredictable the story is. The audience will experience something fresh. This film will spark conversations about love and boundaries,” she said.

Raashi plays Anjali, a role she describes as emotionally layered and unlike anything she has done before. Praising co-star SidduJonnalagadda, she said:“Siddu is extremely serious about his craft and has a strong command over every aspect of filmmaking.”

Speaking about director Neeraja Kona, Raashi added:“Neeraja surprised me with her brilliant writing. Though this is her directorial debut, she works like an experienced filmmaker.”

Raashi also credited Thaman S for delivering soulful music, especially the hit song Mallika Gandha. She concluded by confirming her upcoming big projects, including Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan and four Hindi films in the pipeline.