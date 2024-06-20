Raashii Khanna on completing decade in Tollywood: My first brush with fandom happened here

Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her acting debut in Tollywood with 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' and said it was her first brush with fandom.



Raashii fondly recalled her debut film, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', describing it as her "comfort film."

"Completing ten years in the industry feels surreal. I didn't know the language or the culture, but you embraced me like your own and kept giving me chances to prove my talent," she said.

Released in 2014, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' is a romantic comedy directed by Srinivas Avasarala and also stars Naga Shaurya.

The film is an adaptation of the 1897 French play 'Cyrano de Bergerac' by Edmond Rostand and revolves around a young girl, Prabhavati, and two men, Venky and Uday, who love her.

The actress thanked everyone who has been a part of her journey and believed in her talent.

Raashii said: "I remember when we were shooting 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', I was naive and scared. Years later, it has become my comfort film, a reminder of where it all began. But it feels just like yesterday. The film will always hold a special place in my heart as it was my first big hit."

"My first brush with fandom happened because of Tollywood, and the love Telugu people have showered on me has been limitless. I'll always be thankful for everything," she added.

At present, Raashii has films 'The Sabarmati Report' and 'Talakhon Mein Ek' in the works. She also has a Telugu film, 'Telusu Kada', in the pipeline.