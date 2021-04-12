Rahul Or Deepika: Who's The Better Gunda?

Famous Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, who is well known for his sober behaviour, is seen in an avatar like never before much to the amazement of his fans. Rahul, who is called gentleman of cricket world, can be seen exhibiting his furious face in an advertisement.

Rahul Dravid is seen shouting, breaking, the window glasses and mirrors of adjacent cars declaring himself as Indira Nagar rowdy!

This video has gone viral on social media. Now, this dialogue "Indira Nagar gunda" has become a trend. The same dialogue has been posted by a famous Bollywood star together with her childhood photo. Bollywood actress Deepika has posted her childhood photo with the above caption. Deepika Padukone, who finished her education on Bangalore is married to Bollywood star married Ranvir Singh and has settled down in Mumbai.

Currently, she is the number one star In Bollywood. At present, Deepika is working in movies like "83", "Fighter", and an untitled movie with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is also acting in Prabhas's 21st movie.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has acted in this commercial to advertise a credit card! Rahul has shown the same dedication while acting for this advertisement like he used to show while he was batting. Many people are amused on seeing this video. Even Indian captain Virat Kohli has shared this video on his Twitter.

Now, Deepika seems to be competing for the title of Gunda.