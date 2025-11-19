Raj Tarun promises clean, fun-filled crime comedy with ‘Panch Minar’

Panch Minar, a crime-comedy starring Raj Tarun and directed by Ram Kadumula, is gearing up for release on November 21. Produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy under Connect Movies LLP and presented by Govinda Raju, the film has already gained positive traction with its songs, teaser, and trailer. At a press meet, Raj Tarun shared insights about the project and why it stands out in his filmography.

Raj Tarun revealed that Panch Minar began production earlier this year and is designed as a “proper crime comedy” packed with humour rooted in the narrative. He praised the screenplay as the film’s biggest strength and appreciated the producers for providing everything the team needed. The title, he explained, emerges at a crucial turning point in the story, making it both catchy and significant.

The actor described the film as a fun-filled story about a youngster seeking easy money, only to get trapped in unexpected circumstances. “The more my character struggles, the more the audience laughs,” he said, assuring that the film is family-friendly with no violent elements.

Raj Tarun also lauded his co-star Raashi Singh for her dedication and music director Shekhar Chandra for delivering a strong background score. Addressing the crowded release date, he expressed confidence, stating that good films always find their audience.

With multiple genres explored in his recent films, Raj Tarun said he remains patient and focused on delivering quality content. He also confirmed plans to direct in the future, though not immediately.