Raj Tarun’s Paanch Minar Streams on This OTT Platfrom

Raj Tarun’s film Paanch Minar, which hit cinemas on 21 November, is now available on OTT.

The movie reached streaming platforms just one week after its theatrical release.

Where to Watch

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers can watch it online with a Prime subscription.

About the Movie

Paanch Minar is a crime comedy directed by Ram Kadumula.

Raj Tarun plays the lead role.

Brahmaji appears as his father.

Ajay Ghosh, known for Pushpa, plays the villain.

The movie received good reviews for its humour and engaging story.

Even with positive feedback, the makers decided to release it digitally very early.

Cast and Crew

The film is produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy.

Music is by Shekar Chandra.

Aditya Jawwadi handled cinematography, and Praveen Pudi worked as the editor.

Art direction is by Suresh Bhimagani.

The supporting cast includes:

Laxman Meesala, Sudarshan, Jeeva, and Krishna Teja.

Dialogues are written by Gorijala Sudhakar.