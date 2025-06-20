Rajamouli to build most expensive set in the history of Indian cinema for SSMB29!

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for redefining cinematic grandeur with films like Baahubali and RRR, is now pushing the envelope further with his upcoming film starring Superstar Mahesh Babu. The latest buzz reveals that Rajamouli has constructed a massive film set replicating the ancient city of Varanasi—at a staggering cost of ₹50 crore.

The elaborate set has been erected at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, to overcome the logistical and crowd-control challenges of shooting on the real streets and ghats of Varanasi. The set reportedly includes iconic ghats, temples, and riverfronts, meticulously designed to bring an authentic atmosphere to the big screen.

This scale of production places the film among the most expensive projects ever in Indian cinema. To put things into perspective, the entire budget of opulent films like Devdas (2002) was ₹50 crore, while sets for projects like Bajirao Mastani, Heeramandi, and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo cost between ₹15–₹20 crore. Rajamouli’s decision to invest this much in a single set underlines the sheer scale and vision behind the project.

The yet-untitled film, inspired by mythological themes surrounding Lord Hanuman and ancient exploration, is said to revolve around adventurous elements like the search for healing herbs at Mount Dronagiri. With a massive estimated budget of ₹1,000 crore, this cinematic spectacle is shaping up to be a pan-world release.

Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film will also star Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others in pivotal roles. Music is being composed by Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani, adding further weight to the film’s grandeur. With such enormous scale and storytelling ambition, this project could redefine global perceptions of Indian cinema.