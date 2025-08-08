Live
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Advance Booking Smashes Records in Kerala and Overseas
Rajinikanth’s Coolie starts advance booking with over 1 lakh tickets sold in Kerala and ₹30 crore overseas. Set for a record-breaking release on August 14.
Superstar Rajinikanth’s new gangster action movie Coolie has started advance bookings in India with a massive response after doing very well overseas.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, bookings in Kerala began with a strong start. As per Sacnilk, almost 1,00,000 tickets have already been sold, earning over ₹1 crore. Tickets are selling at about 50,000 per hour on BookMyShow, as reported by Sacnilk.
Trade experts say that when bookings open across India, the film could sell more than 1,00,000 tickets every hour. If this continues, Coolie could set a new record for the biggest opening of a Tamil movie in Kerala.
In overseas markets, the movie has already made nearly ₹30 crore in advance bookings for the first day, and may beat Leo for the highest Tamil film opening worldwide.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars Rajinikanth along with Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and has a special cameo by Aamir Khan. Music by Anirudh Ravichander is already popular with fans. Coolie will release worldwide on August 14 in Tamil.