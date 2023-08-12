Live
Just In
Rajini’s ‘Jailer’ reaches 2-million-dollar mark in the USA region
Usually, Telugu films bags more collections in the USA than Tamil films. But Superstar Rajinikanth is an exception here. Most of his films will perform well there. Despite being in the bad phase of his career, Rajinikanth’s latest release “Jailer” opened with solid numbers here.
The latest news is that the action drama has crossed the 2-million-dollar mark in the USA region within no time. Given the hype around the film and the extended weekend ahead, the Rajini starrer will create some new records in Tamil cinema. Nelson Dilipkumar directed this biggie. “Jailer” also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah, in significant roles. Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar played key cameos. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.