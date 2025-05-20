Rakul joins Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to reprise her beloved role as Aisha in De De Pyaar De 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy hit. Starring alongside Ajay Devgn, who returns as the middle-aged man caught between love and family drama, the sequel introduces R. Madhavan in a key role, sparking curiosity about a fresh twist in the love triangle.

While the original film, directed by Akiv Ali, won over audiences with its mix of humor, emotion, and an unconventional romance, the sequel will be helmed by Anshul Sharma. The film is backed by T-Series and Luv Films, and is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 September 2025.

Fans are eager to see how Madhavan's entry will stir things up in the narrative, possibly challenging the equation between Aisha and Ashish (Ajay Devgn). Rakul’s character had won hearts in the first part for her charm and spontaneity, and expectations are high for her performance once again.

Off-screen, Rakul recently turned heads with her bold fashion statement — a denim-on-denim look paired with high boots — adding to the buzz surrounding her upcoming projects. With recent setbacks like Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Indian 2, De De Pyaar De 2 is being seen as a potential comeback for the actress.

Fans are hopeful this sequel will recreate the magic of the original and give Rakul the box office success she richly deserves.