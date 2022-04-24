Rakul Preet on playing a pilot: A sense of dignity seeps in when you step into a uniform

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Runway 34', shared her experience on playing a pilot for the first time. She said when stepping into a uniform there is a certain sense of dignity that automatically steps in.



Speaking of her role in the film, she says: "It is one of the best scripts I heard in a long time and I jumped to bag this role."

She went through proper training and was always under the guidance of a real pilot to get into the mindset of the character and also showcase proper skills. Learning new things for her film is one of her favourite parts of the job.

Talking about her prep for her character, Rakul Preet shares: "My experience playing a pilot was amazing because I love my job for the reason that you get to play different roles and learn so many different things. How else would I have known how a cockpit looks?

"We had cockpit training for about 2-3 days, where there was a captain on the set who told us how the entire panel works because we shot in a real simulator, also during the entire shoot, the captain was there just to make sure that we use the right button, and use right terminology while flying a plane so it looks authentic. "And when you step into a uniform there is a certain sense of dignity that automatically steps in the way you walk, the way you talk, the way your language is, the way you react is very different from what a girl next door would. This is all that went into preparing for this role." Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' releases on April 29.