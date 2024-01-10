Rakul Preet Singh celebrates a decade in B-town

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who marked her Hindi film debut in 2014 with the romantic film 'Yaariyan,' took a moment on Wednesday to reflect upon her decade-long journey in Bollywood. She expressed that achieving success in the industry required a combination of hard work, perseverance, and consistency.

Starting her acting career in 2009 with the Kannada movie 'Gilli,' Rakul Preet has worked in several films such as 'Keratam,' 'Yuvan,' and 'Puthagam' before entering Bollywood with 'Yaariyan,' where she played the character Saloni in the Divya Khosla Kumar directorial.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the film's theatrical release, Rakul took to her Instagram, where she has a massive following of 23.5 million, and shared nostalgic snippets from 'Yaariyan.' In her post, she wrote, "10 years ago, when I had first stepped into Bollywood, I was just a young girl with big dreams. It took me a decade of hard work, perseverance, and consistency to reach where I am today."

Expressing her gratitude, Rakul acknowledged that there is more to achieve, but she feels thankful for the work she has done, stating, "While there is so much more to achieve, I have a ton of gratitude in my heart for the work that I have done as it still feels like a dream for the younger version of me."

Rakul Preet extended her thanks to her fans and well-wishers, adding, "I want to extend my love to all of you who helped me achieve my dreams and turn them into a reality.... 10 years of living this reality and a lifetime to go...”

Apart from 'Yaariyan,' Rakul has been part of various Hindi projects including 'Aiyaary,' 'De DePyaar De,' 'Marjaavaan,' 'Doctor G,' 'Thank God,' and 'Chhatriwali.' Her upcoming ventures include 'Ayalaan,' 'Meri Patni Ka Remake,' and 'Indian 2.'







