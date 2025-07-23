Rakul Preet turns heads in bold black look

Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi earlier this year, is all set to charm audiences again with her upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2. The sequel to the 2019 hit is creating buzz, and Rakul's recent glamorous appearance has only added to the excitement.

The actress recently stunned her fans with a bold fashion statement. She donned a striking black ensemble featuring a shimmering strapless top paired with a high-slit skirt that highlighted her effortless elegance and style. With soft, minimal makeup and a confident pose, Rakul once again proved why she’s considered a fashion icon in the industry.

While her bold fashion move is making waves online, her upcoming film is also gaining momentum. De De Pyaar De 2 brings Rakul back opposite Ajay Devgn, continuing the quirky and heartwarming storyline that audiences loved in the original. With Ajay leading the cast and Rakul adding her signature charm, the film is expected to be a delightful mix of comedy, romance, and emotional moments.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres later this year, and fans are eagerly waiting to see this dynamic duo light up the screen once again. With Rakul’s style game on point and a promising film on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a fabulous year for the actress.