Ram Charan Congratulates SS Rajamouli For Being Honoured With 'New York Film Critics Circle Award For Best Director'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace director SS Rajamouli is honoured with the prestigious 'New York Film Critics Circle Award For Best Director' yesterday and since then he is receiving congratulatory messages from all ends of Tollywood. Off late, even Ram Charan Tej who essayed the role of Ram in the RRR movie also congratulated his director and dropped a heartfelt message on his Twitter page…



CONGRATULATIONS !!! @ssrajamouli Garu 🙏🏼on winning the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director! Well deserved.. Thank you for taking Indian Cinema to Global level..@nyfcc #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/UgMYrGHydI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 4, 2022

Even Rajamouli thanked Ram Charan for his congratulatory message. Well, Junior NTR also shared the New York Film Critics tweet and congratulated his dear Jakkana.

Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It's time for the world to know what I knew about you all along. https://t.co/QhHtncQHYw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 3, 2022

Let us also check other congratulatory messages for Rajamouli…

Mithila Palkar

Congratulations @ssrajamouli Garu! This is HUGE! What a moment of pride for everyone in the country! 🤍 https://t.co/DUdOiH6Ft3 — Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofcl) December 3, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej

Yet another recognition that your work truly deserves 👏 Congratulations to the Torch bearer of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu on winning Best Director at @nyfcc Awards. You're making us and the country proud with every growing day 👏🏻#RRRmovie pic.twitter.com/HeyV7JHdJM — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 3, 2022

Speaking about Rajamouli's work front, his last movie RRR is still breaking the records and recently released in China. It is also sent for consideration in the Oscars 2023 nominations! He will next helm Mahesh Babu's untitled movie which is touted to be the most-awaited project of the season!

Congratulations SS Rajamouli…