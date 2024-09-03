Live
Ram Charan joins the fan list of Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin have hit a massive milestone with their sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, which has taken the box office by storm, grossing an astonishing ₹1,100 crore. The film, known for its futuristic vision and high-end technical execution, has garnered rave reviews from fans and celebrities alike, solidifying its status as a cinematic marvel.
One of the latest admirers of the film is Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. After watching Kalki 2898 AD, Ram Charan was so impressed by the visual spectacle and storytelling that he sent bouquets to the team along with a heartfelt note. In his message, he expressed his admiration, stating, “Kalki experience was epic!! Congratulations!!” The gesture left the film’s team elated, further highlighting the impact the movie has had across the industry.
For those who haven’t had the chance to witness this cinematic spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the epic adventure.
Adding to the excitement, producer Swapna Dutt has confirmed that a sequel is already in the works. Filming for the next installment is expected to begin in January or February 2025, with a release planned for 2028. Fans of the film can look forward to more updates as this highly anticipated project unfolds.