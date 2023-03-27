Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Reveals a Stunning First Look

To mark Mega Power Star Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film have unveiled the title, Game Changer. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam, the high-budget movie has been generating a lot of buzz amongst fans and movie-goers alike. But, the excitement doesn't end there as the team has promised to reveal something more interesting soon.

The first look poster of Game Changer has also been released by the makers, showcasing Charan in a completely new avatar. Fans are already raving about his rugged look and intense persona in the poster, which has created a lot of anticipation for the movie. The makers have also hinted that the film will be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages, catering to a wider audience base.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film will also feature Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and other popular actors in significant roles. The movie is being produced by Dil Raju and will have music composed by Thaman S.