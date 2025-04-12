Live
Randeep Hooda embraces the dark side as gangster Ranatunga in ‘Jaat’
Randeep Hooda is set to shake things up on screen with his intense new role as the fearsome gangster Ranatunga in the upcoming action thriller Jaat. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has already stirred excitement among movie buffs, thanks to Hooda’s gripping and menacing transformation.
Following the buzz surrounding the glimpses of Jaat, Hooda took to Instagram to express his heartfelt thanks to fans for the overwhelming love. “Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga…Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling,” he wrote in his appreciation post.
The actor also extended his gratitude to director Gopichand Malineni for entrusting him with such a bold role, and to his co-star Sunny Deol. “A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand, for trusting me with this intense role… Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast — so down-to-earth, so full of fire,” Hooda shared.
He didn’t forget to give a shout-out to fellow cast members Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher, crediting their performances for bringing energy and life to the film. Hooda also praised the production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory for backing the ambitious project.
Describing his experience on Jaat as “raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling,” Hooda also treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses, further fueling anticipation for the film.
With music by Thaman S, cinematography by Rishi Punjabi, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla, Jaat promises a high-octane cinematic ride. The film is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.