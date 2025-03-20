RAPO22 Rajahmundry Schedule Wrapped Up

Energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s next, ‘#RAPO22,’ is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ fame director Mahesh Babu P is helming this project under the production of Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Made on a prestigious scale, the movie team wrapped up the second schedule of the film in Rajahmundry and moved to Hyderabad for the next phase.

The passionate unit shot this schedule for 34 days non-stop, both day and night. It covered two songs, an action sequence, and important talkie scenes. The team excitedly shared details about the aesthetic shots that beautifully captured the picturesque locations in and around Rajahmundry.

The next schedule will commence in Hyderabad on March 28.