  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

#RAPO22 Rajahmundry Schedule Wrapped Up

#RAPO22 Rajahmundry Schedule Wrapped Up
x
Highlights

Energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s next, ‘#RAPO22,’ is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Energetic Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s next, ‘#RAPO22,’ is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ fame director Mahesh Babu P is helming this project under the production of Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Made on a prestigious scale, the movie team wrapped up the second schedule of the film in Rajahmundry and moved to Hyderabad for the next phase.

The passionate unit shot this schedule for 34 days non-stop, both day and night. It covered two songs, an action sequence, and important talkie scenes. The team excitedly shared details about the aesthetic shots that beautifully captured the picturesque locations in and around Rajahmundry.

The next schedule will commence in Hyderabad on March 28.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick