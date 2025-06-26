Rashmika comes with gritty female-centric action drama, first look unleashed

Pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna is on a winning streak, with back-to-back hits including the Pushpa franchise and her recent success Kuberaa, which has crossed the ₹100 crore gross mark. Cementing her place as one of the country’s top actresses, Rashmika is now gearing up for a high-octane, female-centric action film.

The project, officially announced today by Unformula Films, marks a new chapter in Rashmika’s career. While the makers are holding back the film’s title and first look until tomorrow, the announcement poster has already ignited excitement among fans. The visual teases Rashmika in a fierce new avatar—weapon in hand, standing over a lifeless body, with a gun beside it and several men advancing toward her. The bold tagline reads: Hunted. Wounded. Unbroken—hinting at a raw, emotionally charged narrative and a powerful transformation arc for the lead character.

Sources close to the production reveal that the film promises a never-before-seen role for Rashmika. It is being mounted on a grand scale with high production values and an intense storyline that centers around resilience, survival, and revenge.

With this film, Rashmika continues to break new ground in her career, taking on diverse and challenging roles. Fans and critics alike are eager to see her in this gritty new action-packed avatar. All eyes are now on the first look, set to be unveiled tomorrow, which is expected to set the tone for what could be one of Rashmika’s most defining roles to date.