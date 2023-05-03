Live
Rashmika to be part of another pan-India film!
Actress Rashmika Mandanna had made a decent debut in the Hindi film industry with Amitabh Bachchan’s “Goodbye” and Sidhartwh Malhotra’s “Mission Majnu.”
Actress Rashmika Mandanna had made a decent debut in the Hindi film industry with Amitabh Bachchan’s “Goodbye” and Sidhartwh Malhotra’s “Mission Majnu.” Her next Hindi release would be Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama, “Animal.” Now, according to the latest updates, Rashmika has signed yet another major project in Hindi. The actress will reportedly play the female lead opposite national award-winning Hindi film actor Vicky Kaushal in a historical pan-India biopic, titled “Chhava.” The film is based on the valour and legacy of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Chatrapati Shivaji. Rashmika will be playing Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj.
“Chhava” will be directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film’s pre-production work is underway at the moment and the shooting is expected to begin in September. Rashmika will also be seen in Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa The Rule” and a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, “Rainbow.”