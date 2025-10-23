Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ gears up for trailer release on Oct 25

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and talented actor Dheekshith Shetty are set to bring a refreshing wave of romance to the big screen with their upcoming film The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie is being jointly produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banners of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The prestigious project is presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind.

Building strong anticipation among fans, the makers officially announced that the much-awaited trailer of The Girlfriend will be released on October 25. This update has already sparked excitement across social media, with viewers eager to catch a glimpse of Rashmika in a pure love story after her lineup of intense and action-oriented roles in recent releases.

The Girlfriend is touted as an emotionally rich romantic drama that explores love from a fresh perspective. Rahul Ravindran, who previously proved his storytelling finesse, is said to have woven a soulful narrative centered around relatable characters and heartfelt emotions.

Adding to the buzz, the film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on November 7, marking a multi-language launch in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. With strong backing from reputed banners, star power, and a promising storyline, The Girlfriend is already being positioned as a major attraction in the November release slate.