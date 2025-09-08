Ravi Teja gears up for back-to-back releases in two months!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up to entertain his fans with back-to-back releases. His upcoming film Mass Jathara, which was initially planned for an August 27 release, faced delays in post-production. With the pending work now being completed at a brisk pace, the team has zeroed in on October 31 as the new release date.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Mass Jathara promises to be a full-fledged entertainer. The film also stars Sreeleela as the female lead, adding vibrancy to the project. With the festive season around the corner, the team hopes the October slot will bring them the right momentum despite several films already scheduled for release.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s next venture, tentatively titled RT76, is progressing simultaneously. Helmed by Kishore Tirumala, the film is being readied for Sankranthi 2026. The makers are working on wrapping up production by November to ensure a festival release. If everything goes according to plan, Ravi Teja will be seen on the big screen twice within two months, offering fans a double dose of entertainment.

However, the Sankranthi season is already crowded with major films like MSVP Garu and Raja Saab. Trade analysts believe the team may need to reconsider the release window to avoid direct clashes and maximize success.

Still, with two big films lined up, Ravi Teja looks set to deliver a power-packed festive season to his fans.