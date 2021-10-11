Ravi Teja to act with Chiranjeevi again?

Chiranjeevi, who has been busy with continuous projects signed a film with director Bobby aka KS Ravindra. Chiranjeevi seems to have immensely liked the script narrated by Bobby. The film is reportedly set in the backdrop of Visakhapatnam, and the shoot will commence soon.

As per the latest update, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been approached to play the second lead in this Chiranjeevi starrer. Ravi Teja previously worked with the megastar in his superhit 'Annayya' and gave a cameo in 'Shankardada Zindabad'.

An official confirmation is yet to be made by film unit and Ravi Teja regarding the same. The upcoming movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will reportedly go on floors in October this year post the completion of 'Acharya'.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is also busy with the shoot of his Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer', and the film is titled 'God Father'. Mohan Raja directs the film. With this Chiranjeevi will have three releases in 2022.

Post the success of 'Krack', Ravi Teja is currently busy playing the character of 'CI Pothuraju' in 'Khiladi', directed by Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja has also signed a film titled 'Ramarao on Duty', directed by Sarath Mandava. Apart from starring in the film, the actor is also co-producing the film.