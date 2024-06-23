Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr Bachchan’ nears completion as song shoot wraps in Kashmir

The highly anticipated film "Mr. Bachchan," starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Harish Shankar, is creating buzz as the production nears completion. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film has completed 90% of its shooting.

The latest filming schedule took place in the picturesque Kashmir Valley, where the team has been shooting a beautiful melody duet featuring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. Renowned choreographer Sekhar Master directed the dance sequences, capturing the serene and breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir. Today marks the final day of this song shoot, which promises to add a visually stunning and emotionally resonant element to the film.

With the shoot nearing its end, the team is moving swiftly to wrap up the remaining portions. The combination of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar, along with the impressive production team, has fueled anticipation for "Mr. Bachchan."

The film's picturesque locations and the chemistry between the lead actors are expected to create a visually captivating and emotionally engaging cinematic experience. As "Mr. Bachchan" inches closer to its release, fans eagerly await more updates and the official release date.