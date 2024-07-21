Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr Bachchan’ set for Independence Day release

The much-anticipated film "Mr Bachchan," featuring the dynamic duo of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and acclaimed director Harish Shankar, is set to hit theatres on August 15th, Independence Day. This highly-awaited movie promises unlimited entertainment and is expected to capitalize on a 5-day long weekend, including the Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 19th. Premiere shows are scheduled for August 14th.

Ravi Teja, looking slick and stylish, gives a stern gaze in the release date poster, hinting at his intense character in the film. With the shooting completed and post-production in progress, the filmmakers are ramping up their promotional activities. Recently, they released the film’s first single, "Sitar," which has topped musical charts with its classical and soothing composition. The song features beautiful locales and showcases the steamy romance between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse.

"Mr Bachchan" also boasts an impressive cast with Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in significant roles. The movie is produced lavishly by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. The tagline of the movie, "Naam Tho Suna Hoga," adds to the intrigue.

The film reunites Mickey J Meyer with Harish Shankar, following their successful collaborations on "Subramanyam For Sale" and "Gaddalakonda Ganesh." Ayanka Bose handles the cinematography, Brahma Kadali serves as the Art Director, and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor.