RC 15 Team Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to Kiara Advani on her Married Life in Style

Bollywood's power couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, surrounded by numerous well-known celebrities from Bollywood. Today, the team behind the movie RC 15, extended their warm wishes to the newlyweds in style.

The film is currently in the midst of production and the whole team, including Ram Charan, Dil Raju, and Shankar Shanmugan, sent their best wishes to the happy couple for a bright and beautiful future. They shared a video of their wishes online.



Kiara Advani will soon be joining the cast of RC 15, which also features talented actors such as Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others in pivotal roles. Produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju, this political thriller is sure to be a hit. The film's music is composed by Thaman.