‘Republic’ marks four years; Sai Durgha Tej gearing up for ‘Sambarala Yeti Gattu’

On this very day, four years ago, Republic, directed by Deva Katta, hit the screens and carved a special place in Telugu cinema. With its hard-hitting take on politics, corruption, and societal decay, the film not only impressed critics but also showcased Sai Durgha Tej in a powerful new light. His intense portrayal of a principled IAS officer fighting systemic rot earned him wide acclaim and positioned him as an actor willing to embrace bold, unconventional roles.

But the journey wasn’t easy. Just weeks before the film’s release, Tej suffered a life-threatening accident that could have ended his career. Yet, with resilience and sheer determination, he bounced back stronger. His comeback film Virupaksha in 2023 turned into a blockbuster, crossing ₹100 crore at the box office, reaffirming his star power. Later, BRO gave him the rare opportunity to share screen space with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, a dream moment for the actor and his fans alike.

Now, Tej is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet — Sambarala Yeti Gattu, a massive pan-India period action drama helmed by Rohith KP and produced by Primeshow Entertainment with a whopping ₹125 crore budget. Set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film promises to present Tej in a never-before-seen avatar.

Marking his birthday on October 15, the makers will unveil Asura Aagamana, the much-awaited teaser, attached to Kantara: Chapter 1 screenings, ensuring a grand surprise for audiences across the country.