Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde to Release on This OTT Platfrom on May 31

Surya's latest flick Retro, will soon be available to stream on Netflix. The movie will be released on the platform from May 31, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and other Indian languages.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro had a limited success in theatres, especially in Telugu-speaking states. Now, with its Netflix release, the makers hope the film will reach a wider audience.

The film also features actors Joju George, Nassar, Vidhu, and Jayaram in important roles. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and it is produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment.

Fans who missed the movie in theatres are eagerly waiting to see if it get a better response on Netflix than it did at the box office.