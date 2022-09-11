RIP Rebel Star Krishnam Raju: Nikhil, Manoj, Sharwanand, Maruthi And A Few Other Tollywood Stars Mourn For His Sudden Demise…

Veteran actor and Rebel star Krishnam Raju passed away this early morning at 3:25 AM in AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. He breathed his last at the age of 83 and reportedly he was suffering from health issues from a couple of months. His sudden demise shocked the Tollywood film industry and most of the actors are pouring condolences messages on social media.



Krishnam Raju was born on 20th January, 1940 in Mogaltur. After completing his education, he worked as a journalist for a few years and then made his debut in the film industry as a lead actor. But he turned popular for his antagonist roles. With Chilaka Gorinka movie in 1966, he made his debut to Tollywood and 'Avekallu' movie gave him best recognition as the antagonist. Bhakta Kannappa and Bobbili Brahmanna movies are the best movies of his career. Well, Krishnam Raju worked as a Central Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's reign.

In the 5 decades of his film career, he acted in almost 180 movies and turned as a trendsetter with his rebel appeal and unique screen presence.

Many Tollywood stars mourned for his loss and dropped condolences messages through social media… Take a look!

UV Creations





One of the Greatest and Legendary Actor of Telugu Film Industry Krishnam Raju garu is no more. Our deepest condolences to his family members and his beloved fans. Om Shanthi 🙏. pic.twitter.com/BAACnmfM6v — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 11, 2022





BA Raju Team





రెబల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు ఇక లేరు..



హైదరాబాద్ లో ఈ రోజు తెల్లవారుజామున 3.25 ని లకు కన్నుమూశారు. ఆయన వయస్సు 83 సంవత్సరాలు.ఆయన కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా పని చేశారు. కొంతకాలం నుంచి అనారోగ్యంతో ప్రైవేట్ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ పరమపదించారు



Rebel Star #KrishnamRaju Garu is no more



Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/sVQn1Klxtx — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022





Anasuya Bharadwaj





Very sad to learn of the passing away of the legendary #KrishnamRaju garu.. my few meetings with him have always been him being so humble kind and generous..Prayers of strength to Prabhas and his family.. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) September 11, 2022





Vamsi Kaka





Veteran Star Hero, Rebel Star & Legendary Actor #KrishnamRaju Garu (83) passes away. He breathed his last at 3.25 AM today due to ill health.



Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/aNFzedNGAe — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 11, 2022





Director Sreenu Vaitla





Deeply saddened by the news that legendary Krishnam Raju garu is no more.

Grew up admiring his films and ended up admiring his personality also.

His talent and contributions as a Hero, Producer, Central Minister, a Magnanimous Person, left an indelible mark in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/dOakbw65yv — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) September 11, 2022





Vishnu Manchu





Heartbroken 😔. #KrishnamRaju 😢 Our family has lost our elder. A Legend. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 11, 2022





Manchu Mohan Babu





I am at loss of words! #KrishnamRaju my brother. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) September 11, 2022





Manchu Manoj





This can't be true. Such a great human being 🙏🏼 we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and the society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RwgAFG8GaM — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 11, 2022





Nikhil Siddhartha





A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022





Sharwanand





Heartbreaking news 🙏🏼

Om Shanti Krishnam Raju sir 🙏🏼

My thoughts and prayers with Prabhas anna and the entire family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yvtabWFARk — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) September 11, 2022





Director Maruthi





Shocking to know this sad news Legendary actor Rebel star Krishnam Raju garu is no more .

My deepest condolences to Prabhas garu and his family.

Rest in peace Sir #KrishnamRaju sir, you ll be in our hearts for ever pic.twitter.com/k0aYs7kUsu — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) September 11, 2022





Sri Venkateswara Creations





Shocked & saddened by the passing of Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju garu. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TXH1MXiFwo — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) September 11, 2022





Anushka Shetty





Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hjUs7kyk4d — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) September 11, 2022





Nithiin





Deeply saddened to hear that Krishnam Raju Garu is no more. Sending my deepest condolences to his near and dear. May his soul rest in peace.. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 11, 2022



RIP Krishnam Raju garu…

