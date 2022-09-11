RIP Rebel Star Krishnam Raju: Nikhil, Manoj, Sharwanand, Maruthi And A Few Other Tollywood Stars Mourn For His Sudden Demise…
- Rebel star Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 in a private hospital!
- He breathed his today in the wee hours and his last right will be held tomorrow!
Veteran actor and Rebel star Krishnam Raju passed away this early morning at 3:25 AM in AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. He breathed his last at the age of 83 and reportedly he was suffering from health issues from a couple of months. His sudden demise shocked the Tollywood film industry and most of the actors are pouring condolences messages on social media.
Krishnam Raju was born on 20th January, 1940 in Mogaltur. After completing his education, he worked as a journalist for a few years and then made his debut in the film industry as a lead actor. But he turned popular for his antagonist roles. With Chilaka Gorinka movie in 1966, he made his debut to Tollywood and 'Avekallu' movie gave him best recognition as the antagonist. Bhakta Kannappa and Bobbili Brahmanna movies are the best movies of his career. Well, Krishnam Raju worked as a Central Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's reign.
In the 5 decades of his film career, he acted in almost 180 movies and turned as a trendsetter with his rebel appeal and unique screen presence.
Many Tollywood stars mourned for his loss and dropped condolences messages through social media… Take a look!
UV Creations
They shared the throwback pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "One of the Greatest and Legendary Actor of Telugu Film Industry Krishnam Raju garu is no more. Our deepest condolences to his family members and his beloved fans. Om Shanthi".
BA Raju Team
PR BA Raju Team also confirmed the news and wrote, "రెబల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు ఇక లేరు…హైదరాబాద్ లో ఈ రోజు తెల్లవారుజామున 3.25 ని లకు కన్నుమూశారు. ఆయన వయస్సు 83 సంవత్సరాలు.ఆయన కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా పని చేశారు. కొంతకాలం నుంచి అనారోగ్యంతో ప్రైవేట్ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతూ పరమపదించారు Rebel Star #KrishnamRaju Garu is no more Om Shanthi".
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Her tweet reads, "Very sad to learn of the passing away of the legendary #KrishnamRaju garu.. my few meetings with him have always been him being so humble kind and generous..Prayers of strength to Prabhas and his family.. Om Shanti".
Vamsi Kaka
Director Sreenu Vaitla
He shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news that legendary Krishnam Raju garu is no more. Grew up admiring his films and ended up admiring his personality also. His talent and contributions as a Hero, Producer, Central Minister, a Magnanimous Person, left an indelible mark in our hearts. I am in deep sorrow, feeling as if an elderly, respected person in the family passed away… My profound condolences to Srimathi Syamala Devi garu, the daughters, Prabhas and the entire family.. Om Shanthi".
Vishnu Manchu
Manchu Mohan Babu
Manchu Manoj
His tweet reads, "This can't be true. Such a great human being 🙏🏼 we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and the society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever".
Nikhil Siddhartha
He shared a throwback pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju
#KrishnamRaju".
Sharwanand
He also shared the throwback pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Heartbreaking news Om Shanti Krishnam Raju sir My thoughts and prayers with Prabhas anna and the entire family".
Director Maruthi
He also shared a pic of the rebel star and wrote, "Shocking to know this sad news Legendary actor Rebel star Krishnam Raju garu is no more. My deepest condolences to Prabhas garu and his family. Rest in peace Sir #KrishnamRaju sir, you ll be in our hearts for ever".
Sri Venkateswara Creations
Their tweet reads, "Shocked & saddened by the passing of Legendary Actor, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju garu. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty shared a pic with the rebel star and wrote, "Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts".
Nithiin
RIP Krishnam Raju garu…