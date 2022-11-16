RIP Superstar Krishna: Telugu Film Industry Will Remain Shut Today

It is all known that Tollywood's legendary actor superstar Krishna passed away yesterday morning in a private hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 79 and suffered from a massive cardiac arrest on 14th November night. He was immediately shifted to the Continental Hospital and the doctors gave him CPR and shifted him to ICU. But he peacefully passed away at 4 AM in the morning yesterday and this news sent shock waves to Tollywood.

The family members of Krishna decided to keep the mortal remains of the superstar yesterday in his house itself and today morning they moved to Padmalaya Studios. Most of the Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sai Kumar, Balakrishna, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, etc paid their last respect visiting Krishna garu's house yesterday.

The funeral will be held today afternoon from 3PM with all the state honours at Mahaprasthanam following the instructions given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

This is the live link directly from the Padmalaya Studios…

Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara and Gautam are seen turning emotional and paying homage to their grandfather in these pics…

Well, the Telugu film industry also took a decision to shut the shooting for this day i.e on 16th November, 2022 to pay homage to Superstar Krishna… Telugu Film Producers Council took this major decision and announced the same through press release and social media.

This is the press release copy…

This year is an emotional turmoil for Mahesh Babu as he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu on 8th January and he couldn't attend even the funeral as he was tested Covid-19 positive. Then his mother Indira Devi passed away on 28th September, 2022 due to age-related issues and now, he also lost his father. Thus, these three major shocks made him emotionally weak.

RIP Krishna garu…