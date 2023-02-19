RIP Taraka Ratna: Alekhya Reddy And Nishka Were Consoled By Nandamuri Family Members
- Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday at the age of 39!
- His wife Alekhya Reddy and elder daughter Nishka turned emotional and they are being consoled by Nandamuri family members and other ace film stars…
It is all known that Tollywood's young actor cum politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday evening at Bangalore's Narayana Hrudalaya hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 39 and was in coma for 23 long days. He collapsed during Nara Lokesh's padayatra on 27th January, 2023 and from then he was getting treated by the neuro and cardio specialists. His mortal remains were brought to his own house in Shankarpally today morning and many film stars like Murali Mohan and his family members paid last respect to this young actor. They turned teary-eyed and also spoke to the media about their bond with the late star.
Even Tarak Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy and elder daughter Nishka turned emotional and Balakrishna and other Nandamuri family members consoled them. Tarak included his grandfather senior NTR's name as the first letter his three children Nishka, Tanay Ram and Reya and showed off his love and respect towards him. He stayed very close to Balakrishna and even his signature is etched as a tattoo on his arm.
Even Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Teja Sajja and a few actors of Tollywood mourned for his sudden demise and paid condolences through social media…
Allu Arjun
Karthikeya
Ashok Galla
Jay Galla
Manchu Manoj
Manoj being bestie of Tarak Ratna, he couldn't take the news and wrote, "Can't come and see you like this Mithrama. Will keep ur happy memories deep inside my heart. Will miss you dearly. Too soon Mithrama. Heart broken and This not right. Strength to family, friends and his fans. Love you forever and even after. Om Shanti Mithrama. Om Shanti".
Actor Rajasekhar
Director Radhaa Krishna
MM Keeravani
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Suresh Productions
Shine Screens
Director Sampath Nandi
Vakkantham Vamsi
He shared the pic of Tarak Ratna and wrote, "It's disheartening to hear about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu.. Gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace. Sincere Condolences to his near and dear ones. #RIPTarakaRatna".
Gopichand
Teja Sajja
Aadi Sai Kumar
Vyjayanthi Movies
They shared a beautiful glimpse from 'Okato Number Kurradu' movie and wrote, "మాతో నీ బుడి బుడి అడుగులు వేసి… ఎవరికీ అందనంత దూరానికి వెళ్ళిపోయావు… బంగారంలాంటి నీ ఆత్మ కి శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తు... వైజయంతి కుటుంబం…".
Venkatesh Daggubati
He also shared a pic of Tarak and wrote, "Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #NandamuriTarakaratna. Such a dynamic person, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace".
Sharwanand
UV Creations
SS Thaman
Vennela Kishore
RIP Taraka Ratna…