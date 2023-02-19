RIP Taraka Ratna: Alekhya Reddy And Nishka Were Consoled By Nandamuri Family Members

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor cum politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away yesterday evening at Bangalore's Narayana Hrudalaya hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 39 and was in coma for 23 long days. He collapsed during Nara Lokesh's padayatra on 27th January, 2023 and from then he was getting treated by the neuro and cardio specialists. His mortal remains were brought to his own house in Shankarpally today morning and many film stars like Murali Mohan and his family members paid last respect to this young actor. They turned teary-eyed and also spoke to the media about their bond with the late star.



Even Tarak Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy and elder daughter Nishka turned emotional and Balakrishna and other Nandamuri family members consoled them. Tarak included his grandfather senior NTR's name as the first letter his three children Nishka, Tanay Ram and Reya and showed off his love and respect towards him. He stayed very close to Balakrishna and even his signature is etched as a tattoo on his arm.

Even Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Teja Sajja and a few actors of Tollywood mourned for his sudden demise and paid condolences through social media…

Allu Arjun





Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023





Karthikeya





The sudden demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu is quite shocking...



Gone too soon. Om shanti 🙏🏼



My heartfelt condolences to the family... pic.twitter.com/FdXYHOpDEo — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) February 19, 2023





Ashok Galla









Jay Galla









Manchu Manoj





Can't come and see you like this Mithrama. Will keep ur happy memories deep inside my heart. Will miss you dearly. Too soon Mithrama. Heart broken and This not right. Strength to family, friends and his fans. Love you forever and even after. Om Shanti Mithrama. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jotxHRWVyY — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) February 19, 2023





Manoj being bestie of Tarak Ratna, he couldn't take the news and wrote, "Can't come and see you like this Mithrama. Will keep ur happy memories deep inside my heart. Will miss you dearly. Too soon Mithrama. Heart broken and This not right. Strength to family, friends and his fans. Love you forever and even after. Om Shanti Mithrama. Om Shanti".

Actor Rajasekhar





So heart breaking to accept this brutal fact... #TarakRatna was such a soft,humble,loving person..

love you and will miss you forever dear brother ... may God give all the strength to his family and friends to bear this huge loss.. — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) February 19, 2023





Director Radhaa Krishna





Unfortunate and sad to hear about #Tarakarathna garu's death at such young age!! Prayers to the family for strength during this hard phase #OmShanthi — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) February 19, 2023





MM Keeravani





Gone too soon. Away from controversies, a good artist and human being.. Tharakarathna is remembered forever 🙏 Prayers for his family members to be strong now — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) February 19, 2023





Nagarjuna Akkineni





My thoughts and condolences go out to #NandamuriTarakarathna 's family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 #RIPTarakaRathna — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 19, 2023





Suresh Productions





Deeply saddened by the passing away of #NandamuriTarakaratna garu. Gone too soon! Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPTarakaratna #Tarakaratna pic.twitter.com/Z2fXWt2alw — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) February 19, 2023





Shine Screens





Shocked and Saddened by the passing away of Versatile actor and a Great Human Being #NandamuriTarakaratna garu 💔🙏



Our heartfelt condolences to his near and dear family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace



Gone too soon!! #RIPTarakaratna #Tarakaratna pic.twitter.com/FavI28HH3h — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) February 19, 2023





Director Sampath Nandi





💔💔💔#TarakaRatna garu



Unable to come to terms wid dis bitter truth



A young bright star gone too soon..



My deepest condolences to family n fans.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏾Om Shanti 🙏🏾 #RIPTarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/89zEgvtPWb — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) February 18, 2023





Vakkantham Vamsi





It's disheartening to hear about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu.. Gone too soon.

May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻

Sincere Condolences to his near and dear ones. #RIPTarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/2noJLsqXQy — Vakkantham Vamsi (@VamsiVakkantham) February 19, 2023





He shared the pic of Tarak Ratna and wrote, "It's disheartening to hear about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu.. Gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace. Sincere Condolences to his near and dear ones. #RIPTarakaRatna".

Gopichand





Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May he rest in peace. — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) February 19, 2023





Teja Sajja





Heartbroken to hear about the passing of #TarakRatna anna

Praying that he finds peace & comfort 🙏🏻

I have known him closely for more than a decade, he was always sweet and supportive of me

My deepest condolences to the entire family

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) February 19, 2023





Aadi Sai Kumar





Devasted to know about the sudden demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu.. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/QFQ7Y8ZwFG — Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) February 19, 2023





Vyjayanthi Movies









They shared a beautiful glimpse from 'Okato Number Kurradu' movie and wrote, "మాతో నీ బుడి బుడి అడుగులు వేసి… ఎవరికీ అందనంత దూరానికి వెళ్ళిపోయావు… బంగారంలాంటి నీ ఆత్మ కి శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తు... వైజయంతి కుటుంబం…".

Venkatesh Daggubati





Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #NandamuriTarakaratna. Such a dynamic person, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ntq2sq01SY — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) February 19, 2023





He also shared a pic of Tarak and wrote, "Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #NandamuriTarakaratna. Such a dynamic person, gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace".

Sharwanand





Om Shanti TarakaRatna garu 🙏🏼

My heartfelt condolences to the entire family 🙏🏼 — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) February 19, 2023





UV Creations





Extremely shocking to learn about the demise of Versatile actor #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu.



May his Soul Rest in Peace & Strength to his family and friends. 🙏#RipNandamuriTarakaratna pic.twitter.com/1qqcOI68TT — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) February 19, 2023





SS Thaman





Gone too Soon Dear Anna 🥹



May Ur Soul Rest in Peace Anna 💔

Strength to the Family ..#TarakRatna 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nRjzImkJFW — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 18, 2023





Vennela Kishore









RIP Taraka Ratna…