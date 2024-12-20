Roshan Kanakala and Sandeep Raj ‘Mowgli 2025’ gets a grand launch

After impressing audiences with his intense performance in his debut film Bubblegum, actor Roshan Kanakala is all set to star in an exciting new project titled Mowgli 2025. Directed by Sandeep Raj, who gained national acclaim for his debut film Colour Photo, the movie promises to be a unique romantic tale set against a forest backdrop.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mowgli 2025 also stars Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar as the female lead. The film's opening ceremony was a star-studded event, with the entire team and special guests in attendance. Producer Vishwa Prasad began the proceedings by handing the script to director Sandeep Raj. For the muhurtham shot featuring the lead pair, Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar, renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga clapped the soundboard, while director Srikanth Odela switched on the camera.

The first look of the film, which was previously released, generated significant buzz, featuring Roshan Kanakala alongside a horse in a lush forest setting. This intriguing visual has sparked curiosity about the character he will portray in the movie.

The music for Mowgli 2025 will be composed by Kaala Bhairava, and the cinematography will be handled by Rama Maruti M. The film is set to begin shooting in January, and fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.