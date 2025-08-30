Roshan Kanakala’s ‘Mowgli 2025’ promises a wild, intense love story

Young actor Roshan Kanakala, who won over audiences with his debut Bubblegum, is now set to showcase a completely different side of his talent in Mowgli 2025. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sandeep Raj of Colour Photo fame, the film is being bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. The posters and a special glimpse released on Roshan’s birthday have already created curiosity.

The makers recently unveiled a video titled The World of Mowgli, launched by Global Star Ram Charan. The glimpse opens with Nani’s narration, describing a love story set against a forest backdrop in 2025. Unlike conventional tales of gangsters or smugglers, this story revolves around a young man whose love disrupts the lives of 30 people.

Roshan appears in a rugged, raw avatar, perfectly embodying the spirit of a youngster who belongs to the wilderness but is far removed from urban life. His intense performance, especially in horseback-riding sequences, reflects the effort he has put into the role. Actress Sakkshi Mhadolkar plays his love interest, and their fiery chemistry—highlighted by a bold lip-lock—adds emotional intensity. Bandi Saroj Kumar makes for a formidable antagonist, while Harsha Chemudu lends strong support.

Backed by Rama Maruthi M’s striking visuals and Kaala Bhairava’s riveting score, along with high production values, Mowgli 2025 promises to deliver an emotionally charged love story set deep in the wild. Fans now await its official release date.