Rowdy Baby video song inching towards 100-crore views!

'Maari 2', the sequel to the original was released in December 2018. Over the past 18 months and more, the film may have been forgotten but one song, 'Rowdy Baby', composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, choreographed by Prabhu Deva and enacted onscreen by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi is still among the topmost watched on YouTube digital platform.

In a lengthy report in Tamil daily 'Dinamani' the highlights of the song have been written about. As it says, presently the song has clocked 90 million views. In April 2019, the song touched the fourth position in the Billboard YouTube listing and caught the attention of the global audience. By then it had reached 40 crore views. It also attained the distinction of being the first south Indian film song to touch that figure, pushing behind Dhanush's earlier hit ' Why this Kolaveri Di' ( around 18 crore) and Sai Pallavi's 'Fida' song, which had been viewed by 20 crore people.

In a tenure of around 15 months, the views have more than doubled to the current level of 90 million. With this level, the song earned the number one slot in India and the seventh most watched one in the world. An impressive performance, by all accounts!



