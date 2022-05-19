  • Menu
RRR Launching on 20th May on Zee5 Premium without pay-per-view

Ever since the announcement of the OTT streaming of RRR, everyone doubted the pay-per-view option that everyone is talking about. However, it is officially confirmed that the viewers can enjoy watching the film on Zee5 Premium without renting the movie on the platform. It is, in fact, a piece of good news for the audience who are eagerly watching the movie on OTT. Moreover, the viewers can enjoy the movie available in 4K Ultra HD for free of cost in Zee5 premium for all the subscribers from the 20th of this May.

