Rupali Ganguly Slams False Reports of Dog Bite on Anupamaa Set: “Never Happened in All These Years”

Lead actress Rupali Ganguly of the popular Star Plus series Anupamaa has vehemently denied recent media rumors that she was attacked by a dog while filming the show.

The actress criticized the story as "ridiculous" and vented her ire over the untrue allegations on Instagram Live. "This is the most absurd thing I have ever heard." With the dogs she lovingly refers to as her "babies" by her side, she remarked, "In all these years, nothing of the sort has ever happened."

Strongly advocating for the animals on set, Ganguly introduced her furry friends one by one and emphasized that they are safe, well-cared for, and have never hurt anyone. "It has been five years since these dogs arrived. It has never bitten anyone. She clarified, "Unless provoked or frightened, they are loving, kind creatures."

The unconfirmed information was criticized by her, who asked why it incited hatred and terror in defenseless, voiceless creatures. Check facts before disseminating false information. You can say whatever you want about me, but don't bring these animals up.

Thanking fans for their support, the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai star concluded her live session by stating that she is doing good. Her request that the media refrain from sensationalizing unfounded stories was again restated.

This explanation followed an India Forums report that said Ganguly had been bitten by a dog during filming. The continued care efforts for stray dogs on the set, such as providing food and shelter, were also recognized in the report.

For her role in Anupamaa and her sympathetic attitude toward animals both on and off screen, Rupali Ganguly is still well praised.