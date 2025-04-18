Saiee Manjrekar turns up the glam

Actress Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a dazzling return to the Telugu big screen with her upcoming film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi. Building buzz ahead of the film's release, the actress took social media by storm with a stunning new photo shoot. Clad in a vibrant green saree paired with a daring bralette, Saiee's look struck the perfect balance between traditional elegance and bold fashion. Her soft open curls, dewy glam makeup, and subtle pink lipstick added to her allure, leaving fans in awe of her confident and radiant presence.

The striking images quickly gained traction online, sparking admiration for her toned physique and poise. With her latest public appearance, Saiee seems to be making a statement — she’s back and ready to shine.

Saiee Manjrekar is leaving no stone unturned in making her presence felt. With beauty, grace, and a promising role in hand, the young actress is aiming for a defining moment in her Telugu film journey.



























